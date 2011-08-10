* TA-25 blue chip index down 0.1 pct after opening higher

* Market was closed on Tuesday for Jewish holiday (Releads with market turning negative)

TEL AVIV Aug 10 Tel Aviv shares traded slightly lower on Wednesday morning despite sharp gains on Wall Street on Tuesday, when the Israeli market was closed for a Jewish holiday.

The Tel Aviv 25 blue chip index was down 0.1 percent to 1,089.26 points at 0738 GMT after opening up 0.7 percent.

The index closed 1.5 percent higher on Monday, bouncing back from a 7 percent sell-off on Sunday after Standard & Poor's downgraded the United States' credit rating. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)