TEL AVIV, Sept 11 Israel's stock market needs to
become a for-profit exchange while the capital gains tax should
be reduced to boost trading volumes, the country's securities
regulator said.
The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) believes the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange is "drying up" since volumes have been cut in
half since 2010.
A panel appointed by the ISA on Wednesday presented its
interim report on boosting volumes and among the 20
recommendations, turning the exchange into for-profit and
lowering the capital gains tax to 15 percent from 25 percent are
the most important, ISA Chairman Shmuel Hauser said.
Other recommendations include studying the viability of
trading on Fridays rather than Sundays, trading foreign currency
and launching new financial products.
