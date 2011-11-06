JERUSALEM Nov 6 Israel's main labour
union plans a strike that would shut airports, ports, banks and
the stock market starting on Monday after talks with the
government failed to produce an agreement over the status of
workers employed through labour contractors.
The Histadrut Labour Federation, the umbrella organisation
for hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, said the
strike would begin at 0600 (0400 GMT) on Monday and would also
include trains, buses, universities, government ministries and
municipalities.
Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv will
close at 0800 local time.
"The strike will be unlimited and only a court injunction
will prevent it," Ofer Eini, the head of the Histadrut, told
Israel's Army Radio on Sunday.
The Histadrut wants the government to hire some 250,000
contract workers, who have inferior working conditions than
civil workers directly on government payrolls.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the
Histadrut to cancel the planned strike, which would wreak havoc
on travellers and commuters.
"I believe it is possible to find a responsible and just
solution for the issue of temporary laborers (supplied by
employment agencies)," Netanyahu said on Army Radio.
"We must bring a solution that will not harm the Israeli
economy at a time when there is a global shake-up in all the
world's economies," he said. "There is no need to disrupt the
lives of Israelis. We must not risk what we have achieved with
much work."
Talks over the weekend failed to find an agreement, although
Finance Ministry officials agreed that employment terms of
contract workers need to improve.
Israel's labour court is expected to decide whether to issue
an injunction against a strike later on Sunday.
A strike would cause hundreds of millions of shekels of
damage a day to the economy.
($1 = 3.67 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Rosalind Russell)