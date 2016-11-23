JERUSALEM Nov 23 Israel's attorney-general on
Wednesday ordered the police to open an investigation into a
government contract with Germany for the purchase of three
submarines and other naval craft, the Justice Ministry said in a
statement.
The deal has come under public scrutiny in Israel since it
was discovered that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal
lawyer David Shimron also represents the local agent of the
German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems set to
build the vessels.
"Following new information that has been received today from
the police and in view of other developments in the matter ...
the attorney-general has ordered an investigation to be carried
out by police concerning various aspects of the affair," the
Justice Ministry statement said.
Both Netanyahu and his attorney have denied any impropriety,
and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems said it has no contractual
connection with the lawyer.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)