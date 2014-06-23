BEIRUT, June 23 Israeli air strikes on Syrian
military positions killed at least 10 members of Syria's army, a
monitoring group said on Monday, a day after Jerusalem said an
attack from inside Syria killed an Israeli boy in the Golan
Heights.
Israeli tanks and warplanes fired at Syrian army positions
overnight on Sunday in response to what an Israeli military
spokesman described as an intentional attack from inside Syria.
"At least 10 members of the Syrian army were killed," said
Rami Abdurrahman from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a
monitoring group that collects information from activists in
Syria.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)