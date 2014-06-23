(Adds detail, context)
BEIRUT, June 23 Israeli air strikes on Syrian
military positions killed at least 10 members of Syria's army, a
monitoring group said on Monday, a day after Israel said an
attack from inside Syria killed an Israeli boy in the Golan
Heights.
Israeli tanks and warplanes fired at Syrian army positions
overnight on Sunday in response to what an Israeli military
spokesman described as an intentional attack from inside Syria.
"At least 10 members of the Syrian army were killed," said
Rami Abdurrahman from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a
monitoring group that collects information from activists in
Syria.
The strikes also destroyed two army tanks and targeted an
army headquarters, he said, confirming that the Israeli strikes
had aimed at nine positions.
The three-year-old Syrian conflict between forces loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad and the rebels who want to overthrow
him has spilled over into bordering countries and escalated
regional tensions.
The strikes were in response to an anti-tank missile which
was fired from Syria across the frontier fence on the Golan,
Israel said on Sunday.
The missile had struck a water tanker in which Mohammed
Qaraqara, 13, had been travelling, the military said, describing
the attack as the most serious on the border with Syria since
the start of the conflict.
Shelling from Syria has occasionally hit the Golan,
including what Israel has said were deliberate attacks on its
troops. Israel captured the western part of the plateau from
Syria in a 1967 war and annexed it in a move that is not
internationally recognised.
While the Syrian army has a presence on the Golan, some
areas are controlled by the rebels, including militant groups
hostile to the Jewish state.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)