JERUSALEM, April 7 Israel Radio said on Monday
that Israel has evidence backing Syrian opposition accusations
that forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad used chemical
weapons in Damascus last month.
The report quoted an unidentified senior Israeli defence
official as saying there were two attacks on March 27, using a
non-lethal "neutralising chemical weapon", east of Damascus and
at another location.
Israeli government officials, asked by Reuters about the
report that coincided with a meeting between Defence Minister
Moshe Yaalon and Israeli media, had no immediate comment.
