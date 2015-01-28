(Adds details from Syrian monitoring group)
JERUSALEM Jan 28 Israeli airforce jets struck
Syrian army artillery positions near the Israel-occupied Golan
Heights on Wednesday, the military said, in retaliation for
rockets launched in the area the previous day.
Tensions have escalated in the border region in the 10 days
since an Israeli air strike on territory under the control of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad killed an Iranian general and
several Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas.
On Tuesday, at least two rockets from Syria hit the Golan
Heights and Israel responded with artillery fire, the army said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
rocket fire and no casualties were reported.
"We will not tolerate any firing towards Israeli territory
or violation of our sovereignty and we will respond forcefully
and with determination," Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon
said in a statement.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group
said the strikes on Wednesday targeted "Brigade 90" of the
Syrian army and other positions held by the military in Quneitra
province, which borders Lebanon and Jordan as well as Israel.
In the Israeli air strike on a Hezbollah convoy near Golan
on Jan. 18, Iranian Revolutionary Guard general, Mohammed
Allahdadi, was killed along with a Hezbollah commander and the
son of the group's late military leader, Imad Moughniyeh.
Both Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran and fought a 34-day
war with Israel in 2006, and the Revolutionary Guards vowed to
avenge the deaths.
Since that air strike, troops and civilians in northern
Israel and the Golan Heights have been on heightened alert and
Israel has deployed Iron Dome rocket interceptors near the
Syrian border.
Israel captured the Golan from Syria in the 1967 Middle East
war. The area has been hit by mortar shells and rockets numerous
times in four years of civil war in Syria.
In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said
that the United States called "upon all parties to avoid any
action that would jeopardize the long-held ceasefire between
Israel and Syria".
"We support Israel's legitimate right to self defence and
have been clear about our concerns over the regional instability
caused by the crisis in Syria," Psaki said.
(Additional reporting by Sylvia Westall in Beirut, Writing by
Ori Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland)