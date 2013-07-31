JERUSALEM, July 31 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange could face huge problems unless major regulatory changes are made to address a fall in trading volume, the market regulator said on Wednesday.

Israel Securities Authority Chairman Shmuel Hauser said the body was working on a plan to alter the regulatory landscape, including measures to remove barriers, lower costs to companies and ease disclosure requirements, but did not elaborate.

Stock trading volume has slid to an average of about 1.1 billion shekels ($309 million) this year and last, from 1.7 billion in 2011 and 2 billion in 2010.

This was mostly caused by the global downturn, but also because of an exodus of emerging market investors after Israel's bourse was upgraded to developed status from an emerging market.

There were no initial public offerings on the exchange (TASE) in 2012 and just one so far in 2013 - biotech firm Kadimastem that raised 20 million shekels.

Hauser called for a regulatory overhaul during a special session of parliament's finance committee convened after two top officials at the bourse said this month they were stepping down.

"If we do not change our perception about the TASE's importance as a means of (economic) growth, we may find ourselves with huge problems," Hauser said.

"We need regulation to protect investors but we have to be careful of excess regulation that could harm the market," he said. The state of the market must not be viewed as a "runny nose", with everyone simply waiting until it gets better.

TASE Chairman Saul Bronfeld, who last week submitted his resignation, spoke with a more positive tone, noting that despite falling stock volumes, turnover in bonds had grown.

"The big question is where are the players? Where did the institutional investors go?" Bronfeld said, adding that he had not heard any complaints over the bourse's services or pricing. "The problem lies elsewhere, not the exchange."

In his resignation letter, Bronfeld said the securities authority intervened too much in the TASE's executive management.

Ester Levanon, the TASE's chief executive, this month said she would step down from the bourse at the end of 2013, expressing disappointment the board did not support her plans to increase trading volumes.

($1 = 3.56 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; Editing by Pravin Char)