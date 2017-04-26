UPDATE 1-Blimp at U.S. Open golf tourney crashes in Wisconsin
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
JERUSALEM, April 26 (Reuters) -
* Israeli high-tech companies raised $1.03 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 8 percent from the same period in 2016, the IVC Research Center and ZAG law firm said on Wednesday.
* The number of deals fell to 155 from 174 but the average financing round edged up to $6.6 million.
* Early stage funding rounds -- seed and A -- dropped 16 and 31 percent, respectively. Later rounds rose 20 percent.
* Israeli VC funds invested 16 percent, or $162 million, of total capital in Israeli high-tech companies in the first quarter.
* Israeli tech firms raised $4.8 billion in 2016.
* "Venture capital funds, both Israeli and foreign, are shifting their activity focus to investments in later stages – in terms of companies' product development stage, financing stage or capital raising round," said Koby Simana, CEO of IVC Research Center.
* "If there are no investments in early stages and early rounds now, two years down the line there could well be a shortage of promising late stage companies," he said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".
NEW YORK, June 15 The current sell-off in U.S. technology shares has brought rare good news for short sellers, but they are not in any rush to boost their bearish bets against the shares of the biggest tech companies, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.