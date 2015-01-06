JERUSALEM Jan 6 Investors raised $6.94 billion
from selling stakes in Israeli technology companies in 2014, a
five percent increase on the previous year, boosted mainly by an
increase in stock market listings.
It was the third-highest figure after 2006 and 2012, years
marked by major acquisitions of Israeli companies, the IVC
Research Center and Meitar Liquornik law firm said on Tuesday.
The technology sector is a major growth driver in Israel's
economy, accounting for more than 50 percent of industrial
exports. Companies often tap into the skills of workers trained
in the military or intelligence sectors and start-ups benefit
from tax breaks and government funding.
"2014 was an excellent year for Israeli high tech even
though there was not a mega deal," said Koby Simana, chief
executive of the IVC Research Center.
Led by vehicle safety company MobilEye, which
raised $890 million in New York in July, there were 17 Initial
Public Offerings (IPOs) by Israeli companies last year.
They raised a total of $2.1 billion -- up from eight IPOs
amounting to $360 million in 2013.
Acquisitions or mergers involving Israeli or Israel-related
firms were valued at $4.8 billion, down from $6.2 billion in
2013.
Simana estimated 15 to 20 Israeli companies will likely go
public this coming year, most of them on Nasdaq.
"There is a strong pipeline of Israeli companies that want
to go to IPO on various stock markets, mainly in the United
States," he told Reuters.
He pointed to online marketing start-ups Outbrain and
Taboola that will likely have successful offerings this year.
"We see more companies turning into businesses rather than
selling their IP (intellectual property)," Simana said. "It's a
good sign and good news for Israel."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Keith Weir)