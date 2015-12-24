TEL AVIV Dec 24 A new investment fund
co-managed by Intel Corp's former chief product officer
is aiming to raise $300 million to invest in Israeli tech
companies with the goal of eventually listing them on the Nasdaq
stock exchange.
Eucalyptus Growth Capital plans to raise an initial
$100-$140 million in the first half of 2016 from investors in
the United States, Europe and Asia.
"The real dilemma for the Israeli tech sector is that while
being extremely successful and important for the Israeli economy
it does not create large companies. The tendency is for most
companies to sell themselves off," David Perlmutter, managing
partner at Eucalyptus, told Reuters.
Perlmutter was chief product officer at Intel from 2009 to
2013. His partners at Eucalyptus are Rami Hadar, former chief
executive at Allot Communications, and Eldad Tamir,
chief executive of the Tamir Fishman investment house.
Tamir said the fund was looking at six companies with sales
of over $30 million and noted companies seeking an initial
public offering (IPO) need about $100 million in sales. Creating
bigger markets for their products requires substantial funds and
start-ups initially use most of their money from sales for R&D.
"We want to be the place to go to when you want a big check.
If you want $6-$10 million go to a venture capital fund," Tamir
said, noting that until now only a few private equity funds such
as KKR have been making larger investments.
Entrepreneurs that have already sold a company are often
interested in building bigger firms with their second or third
start-up, Tamir said.
Sectors of interest include enterprise software, e-commerce,
video and the internet of things, he added.
Eucalyptus' advisory board includes former Intel Chief
Executive Paul Otellini, former president of AMD Atiq
Raza, and Mellanox CEO Eyal Waldman.
(Editing by Mark Potter)