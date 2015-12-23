JERUSALEM Dec 23 Israeli tech firm Interacting Technology will collaborate with Real Madrid to upgrade the Spanish soccer club's official mobile app, they said on Wednesday.

The collaboration will be through Interacting Technology's Spanish subsidiary Sportech Interactech and could ultimately be worth millions of dollars.

Real Madrid's app was launched in May and offers fans premium content, match summaries, interviews and delayed games.

It said that through the app, the club seeks to add various types of online games and develop communication and interaction between fans, which would contribute to its monetisation. These features would be available in 2016. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)