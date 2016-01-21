JERUSALEM Jan 21 Israel's TravelersBox, which
allows travellers to convert leftover foreign currency into
digital currency, said on Thursday it raised $10 million led by
Arbor Ventures.
Existing investors such as Pitango Venture Capital, IPE
Ventures, Pereg Ventures, iAngels and Global Blue also
participated in the funding. The company has raised $15.5
million to date.
TravelersBox operates kiosks in airports throughout the
world and has facilitated several million transactions to date.
Travellers can convert foreign change and bills that can be
deposited into a PayPal account, turned into gift cards for
retailers or used to make charitable donations.
The new funds will enable TravelersBox to grow, specifically
in Asia as its next deployments are expected to be in Japan,
India and New Zealand.
The company plans to deploy an additional 300 kiosks this
year. It also aims to accelerate product development, including
an application that will enable consumers to convert their
change into digital currency in their home country when shopping
at airport-based retail outlets throughout the world.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)