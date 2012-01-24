* East meets West at sunny beach side metropolis
* Vibrant night life attracts alongside "regular" tourism
By Maayan Lubell
TEL AVIV, Jan 24 Less than an hour away
but a world apart from traditional places of pilgrimage in the
Holy Land, Israel's free-wheeling city of Tel Aviv has become a
Mediterranean hotspot for gay tourism.
"Tel Aviv is hot right now because it's unique," said Adir
Steiner, who coordinates gay pride events for the city.
"It's in the Middle East where it's not so easy to be gay
and it's like a paradise in an area where you will not obviously
find an open city like Tel Aviv," he said.
Leon Avigad, owner of the gay-friendly Brown hotel, said Tel
Aviv has become a "gay Mecca" and is enjoying a tremendous
tourist boom in recent years.
"Tel Aviv is small enough to be intimate but big enough to
absorb hundreds of thousands of tourists every year...we're
cosmopolitan, we're very Western, European and American but on
the other hand we're very much into the Middle Eastern warmth
and welcoming, and this combination attracts," Avigad said.
At The Block club, a blond drag queen twirled and bopped as
the vampire-fanged DJ spun his records. Loudspeakers pumped out
pop hits and under a mirrorball, the men took to the dancefloor.
"I fell in love with the city," said Iliya Sheirtz, a
tourist from Berlin who took part in the midnight festivities
"In the summertime, in the wintertime, it doesn't matter, you
have the beach here, the sun and a lot of great parties, a lot
better than Berlin," Sheirtz said.
This month Tel Aviv won best city on an American Airlines
and a GayCities.com contest, sweeping past New York, Berlin and
San Francisco with 43 percent of the votes. Russell Lord, travel
consultant who specialises in gay tourism, said he has been
flooded with requests since.
Israeli authorities do not have exact figures for the number
of gay tourists who visit, but Steiner said international
attendance at Tel Aviv's annual pride events was up 25 percent
last summer.
Lord said the itinerary he designs for his gay tourists has
all the sites one would find on the "regular" tourist trail
through the Holy Land, but with a gay twist.
"At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial (in Jerusalem) I make
sure the guide will also speak about the (Nazi) persecution of
homosexuals," he said.
Lord said that Tel Aviv, about a 50-minute drive from
Jerusalem, "is close to all the tourist sites so it serves as
the base and at the end of the day they go back there for the
night life".
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
At Tel Aviv's Evita club it was Eurovision song contest
night. Swedish hits and red lights flashing prompted some to
dance while others sipped their cocktails. British tourist Tom
Berry, 27, said it was his first time in Israel.
"(Tel Aviv) is a great city, I can't compare it to any other
city. There's a vibe about it, it's different. A small city that
acts big. A lot of variety in restaurants, cafes, shops, markets
and the people are from all different backgrounds," he said.
Tel Aviv is often referred to in Israel as "the bubble", a
city far different from Jerusalem, where ultra-Orthodox Jews in
their traditional black garb make up a quarter of the
population.
Some see its abundance of art galleries, cafes, clubs and
bohemian jive as a bastion of secular pluralism. Others condemn
it as an island of hedonism detached from a reality that
includes gender separation on buses serving religious
neighbourhoods in parts of the country.
In Tel Aviv the sight of a gay couple walking down the
street hand in hand is fairly common. "Ours is a city in which
everyone can be proud of who they are," Mayor Ron Huldai said
after the GayCities.com contest winner was announced.
Steiner said gay tourism has become a growing market
internationally. "Billions of dollars are spent around the world
... each gay tourist coming into Tel Aviv is spending a lot of
money, going to good restaurants going to theatre, the opera."
Israel's Tourism Ministry, along with Tel Aviv's
municipality launched a campaign three years ago aimed at
boosting rainbow tourism. "Gay tourists spend more money and are
trend setting," said Pini Shani, director of the ministry's
Overseas Department.
Back at The Block, the Holy Wigs drag queen ensemble was
preparing to take the stage. Wearing a red dress and blond wig,
drag queen Ziona Patriot said part of Tel Aviv's allure was its
freshness. New York and Amsterdam were old news.
"And of course we have the Israeli guys, (who) are so
amazing. The best-looking dudes in the whole world are in
Israel," Patriot said.
(Additional reporting by Rami Amichai; Writing by Maayan
Lubell, editing by Paul Casciato)