JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel's telecom regulator said it will allow the country's largest mobile phone operators to invest in a financially strapped venture that is building a fibre-optic network aimed at providing TV and other services.

Israel Broadband Company (IBC), owned by state-run electric utility Israel Electric Corp and Sweden's ViaEuropa, is building a nationwide fibre network but has run into financial difficulties. Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile operator, and rival Partner Communications will now be allowed to invest in IBC, the Communications Ministry said, reversing a prior decision blocking such a move.

This is "intended to open the landline market - where Bezeq is a monopoly - to competition, while emphasising upgrading their infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement.

The landline market is dominated by Bezeq Israel Telecom , Israel's largest telecoms groups.

On Tuesday, Partner said it was looking into building a fibre-optic network. It had submitted a plan to the ministry and has been conducting economic and feasibility studies for the project.

The ministry said it welcomed Partner's decision. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)