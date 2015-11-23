JERUSALEM Nov 23 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he was against a planned merger between mobile phone operator Cellcom and smaller rival Golan Telecom, strengthening political opposition that threatens the deal.

Netanyahu is also communications minister and his opposition means the merger is unlikely to go through.

Cellcom, Israel's largest cellular provider, agreed on Nov. 5 to buy Golan for about $300 million but the deal has upset lawmakers and the public, who say the merger would lead to higher prices.

A spokesman for Netanyahu confirmed Israeli media reports that in closed conversations, the prime minister had said Golan - owned by French businessmen Michael Golan and Xavier Niel - "is ripping off the public and the state" by trying to sell to Cellcom.

"The Prime Minister is displeased by the deal, which he sees as Golan exploiting the concessions they got from the state in order to make a profitable exit" while not living up to the terms of its licence by investing in a new network, said a spokesman for the Communications Ministry.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who has said the deal would be a blow to competition in the cellular market and would lead to higher prices, said he would try and block the deal.

"I will do everything and the finance ministry will do everything it can, to make sure this deal doesn't go through. Golan Telecom received frequencies from Israel to generate competition and not to pull a fast one in order to make hundreds of millions," Kahlon told Army radio on Monday.

Golan was one of half a dozen new providers that Kahlon, communications minister from 2009 to 2013, allowed in to the Israeli mobile market to increase competition and stop what the state saw as a trio of companies inflating prices.

Golan launched operations in 2012, introducing rock-bottom prices and has taken about 10 percent of the market.

But while consumers have gained, incumbent operators are suffering - profits have been wiped out, share prices and dividends have been cut back and capital spending on upgrading networks has fallen 20-40 percent since 2010.

The Cellcom-Golan tie-up was seen as the start of consolidation in the sector.

Analysts believe that consolidation in the sector, as seen in Europe, is inevitable and necessary for prices to rise and allow companies to channel profits back into infrastructure.

"Despite the long period of mergers and acquisitions in Europe and the contraction in the number of players in the market, prices rose relatively moderately and not aggressively," said Ilanit Sherf, an analyst at Psagot brokerage.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)