(Recasts for remarks by Israel, NATO, Turkish charity)
* Netanyahu govt calls for calm, eyes possible escalation
* Turkish charity says no plan "yet" for new Gaza convoy
* NATO unlikely to intervene; U.S. wants rapprochement
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Sept 9 Israel will keep blockading
Gaza in the face of Turkey's unprecedented naval challenge and
is prepared for escalation though it seeks to calm the waters
with its ex-ally, officials said on Friday.
Deepening a crisis over Israel's killing last year of nine
of their citizens aboard an aid flotilla that tried to reach the
Palestinian enclave, the Turks vowed on Thursday to assign
warships to escort such convoys in the future.
The prospect of a showdown at sea with Turkey, a NATO power
and fellow U.S. strategic partner in the region, rattled
Israelis already long on edge given Arab political upheaval and
Iran's nuclear programme.
Breaking an almost 24-hour-long silence on the warships
announcement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said
Israeli policy "was and remains the prevention of deterioration
in our ties with Turkey and easing the tensions between the
countries".
"The prime minister and cabinet discussed the various
theoretical possibilities should escalation occur. But a
decision on such will be made only if and when required."
Confrontation did not appear imminent after the IHH, a
Turkish Islamist charity that owned the Mavi Marmara cruise ship
stormed by Israeli marines on May 31, 2010, said in Istanbul it
had no plan "for now" to mount another Gaza mission.
But Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan also pledged to
boost naval patrols around eastern Mediterranean gas fields
being developed by Israel, a potential blow to the Netanyahu
government's quest for energy independence.
The Obama administration appealed for rapprochement.
"We are encouraging both countries to find a way to work
together to overcome their differences and restore at least some
of the friendship that they previously had," U.S. Ambassador Dan
Shapiro told Israel Radio.
"SABRE-RATTLING"
They had tried to mend fences ahead of a U.N. report last
week that deemed the blockade a legal means to stem the flow of
arms to Gaza's governing Hamas and other Palestinian militants.
Israel formally declared it during a 2008-2009 war with Hamas.
Turkey argues that the naval closure amounts to illegal
collective punishment of Gaza's impoverished 1.5 million
Palestinians and conditioned reconciliation on it being lifted.
"There is no intent to review the blockade as long as Hamas
amasses missiles. This is a measure consistent with
international law," said Yigal Palmor, spokesman for Israel's
Foreign Ministry.
The U.N. inquiry also called Israeli marines' gunfire in
brawls aboard the Mavi Marmara "excessive and unreasonable" and
the deaths caused "unacceptable". Israel voiced regret but
rejected Ankara's demand for a formal apology and compensation.
While Turkey's navy outclasses Israel's, the latter could
make use of its advanced air force in any coastal face-off. Yet
analysts saw them coming to blows as unlikely.
"The things Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan said are harsh
and serious, but I don't think it would be right to get into any
verbal sabre-rattling with him," Netanyahu deputy Dan Meridor
told Israel's Army Radio. "Our silence is the best response. I
hope this phenomenon will pass."
Erdogan's forceful comments about the Eastern Mediterranean
also prompted a warning from the European Union not to threaten
EU-member Cyprus.
Turkey is the only country that recognises a separate
Turkish-run state in Cyprus's northern third, which it invaded
in 1974 in response to a Greek-inspired coup.
"You know that Israel has begun to declare that it has the
right to act in exclusive economic areas in the Mediterranean,"
Erdogan said.
"You will see that it will not be the owner of this right,
because Turkey, as the guarantor of the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus, has taken steps in the area, and it will be
decisive and holding fast to the right to monitor international
waters in the east Mediterranean."
EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said: "The EU urges Turkey to
refrain from any kinds of threats, sources of friction that
could negatively affect good neighbourly relations and the
peaceful settlement of border disputes."
Any dispute between Turkey and Israel is unlikely to embroil
NATO, which operates on the basis of unanimous decisions, an
official of the Western alliance said in Brussels.
"It's literally impossible for NATO to take any action
that's not agreed by all 28 allies," the official said.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Additional reporting by Ari
Rabinovitch in Jerusalem, Seltem Iyigunl and Ibon Villelabeitia
in Istanbul and David Brunnstrom in Brussels)