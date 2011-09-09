* Netanyahu govt calls for calm, eyes possible escalation
* Turkish charity says no plan "yet" for new Gaza convoy
* NATO on sidelines; U.S. urges former allies to "cool it"
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Sept 9 Israel will keep blockading
Gaza in the face of Turkey's unprecedented naval challenge and
is prepared for escalation though it wants to ease tensions with
its former ally, officials said on Friday.
Deepening a crisis over Israel's killing last year of nine
Turkish citizens aboard an aid flotilla that tried to reach the
Palestinian enclave, Turkey vowed on Thursday to assign warships
to escort such convoys in the future.
The prospect of a showdown at sea with Turkey, a NATO power
and fellow U.S. strategic partner in the region, rattled
Israelis already on edge over Arab world political upheaval and
Iran's nuclear programme.
Breaking an almost 24-hour-long silence on the warships
comments, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said
Israeli policy "was and remains the prevention of deterioration
in our ties with Turkey and easing the tensions between the
countries".
"The prime minister and cabinet discussed the various
theoretical possibilities should escalation occur," it said in a
statement. "But a decision on such will be made only if and when
required."
Confrontation did not appear imminent after the IHH, a
Turkish Islamist charity that owned the Mavi Marmara cruise ship
stormed by Israeli marines on May 31, 2010, said in Istanbul it
had no plan "for now" to mount another Gaza mission.
But Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan also pledged to
boost naval patrols around eastern Mediterranean gas fields
being developed by Israel, a potential blow to the Netanyahu
government's quest for energy independence.
The Obama administration appealed for restraint.
"We are quite concerned ... We are urging both sides to
refrain from rhetoric or actions that could be provocative, that
could contribute to tensions," State Department spokeswoman
Victoria Nuland told reporters in Washington.
"Obviously, we would like to see both sides cool it and get
back to a place where they can have a productive relationship."
"SABRE-RATTLING"
Turkey and Israel had tried to mend fences before a U.N.
report last week that deemed the blockade a legal means to stem
the flow of arms to Gaza's governing Hamas and other Palestinian
militants. Israel formally declared it during a 2008-2009 war
with Hamas.
Turkey argues that the naval closure amounts to illegal
collective punishment of Gaza's impoverished 1.5 million
Palestinians and made lifting it a condition for reconciliation.
"There is no intent to review the blockade as long as Hamas
amasses missiles. This is a measure consistent with
international law," said Yigal Palmor, spokesman for Israel's
Foreign Ministry.
The U.N. inquiry also called Israeli marines' gunfire in
brawls aboard the Mavi Marmara "excessive and unreasonable" and
the deaths caused "unacceptable". Israel voiced regret but
rejected Ankara's demand for a formal apology and compensation.
While Turkey's navy outclasses Israel's, the latter could
make use of its advanced air force in any coastal face-off. Yet
analysts see them coming to blows as unlikely.
"The things Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan said are harsh
and serious, but I don't think it would be right to get into any
verbal sabre-rattling with him," Netanyahu deputy Dan Meridor
told Israel's Army Radio. "Our silence is the best response. I
hope this phenomenon will pass."
Erdogan's comments about the eastern Mediterranean also drew
a warning from the European Union not to threaten Cyprus, an EU
member pursuing joint offshore gas drilling with Israel.
Non-EU-member Turkey is the only country that recognises a
separate Turkish-run state in Cyprus's northern third, which it
invaded in 1974 in response to a Greek-inspired coup.
"You know that Israel has begun to declare that it has the
right to act in exclusive economic areas in the Mediterranean,"
Erdogan said in his remarks on Thursday to Al Jazeera, which
were translated into Arabic.
"You will see that it will not be the owner of this right,
because Turkey, as the guarantor of the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus ... will be decisive and holding fast to the
right to monitor international waters in the east
Mediterranean."
EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said: "The EU urges Turkey to
refrain from any kinds of threats, sources of friction that
could negatively affect good neighbourly relations and the
peaceful settlement of border disputes."
The Turkish-Israeli row is unlikely to embroil NATO, which
operates on the basis of unanimous decisions, an official of the
Western alliance said in Brussels.
"It's literally impossible for NATO to take any action
that's not agreed by all 28 allies," the official said.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Additional reporting by Ari
Rabinovitch in Jerusalem, Seltem Iyigunl and Ibon Villelabeitia
in Istanbul, David Brunnstrom in Brussels and Arshad Mohammed in
Washington)