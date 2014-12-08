(Corrects headline to remove reference to probe at UBS)
JERUSALEM Dec 8 Israel has arrested 28 people
so far as part of an investigation into Israelis allegedly
holding undisclosed bank accounts with Swiss bank UBS,
the Tax Authority said on Monday.
"The investigation continues and more arrests are expected,"
the authority said in a statement, noting that the suspects had
been released on bail.
"During the investigation it was revealed ... that at UBS in
Switzerland thousands of accounts held by Israelis are being
managed, and it is suspected that the vast majority of money
held in the accounts is not reported to the tax authority," it
said.
There have been no indictments yet as the investigation is
ongoing.
A UBS spokesman in Zurich said the bank as well as its
Israel office are not part of the investigation and would not
comment further.
Israel is starting to crack down on foreign bank accounts
held by its citizens after a similar move by the United States
to track accounts held by Americans abroad.
Last month, Israel's Tax Authority said the allegedly
undisclosed bank accounts at UBS were worth millions of euros.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Susan Thomas)