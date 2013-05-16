* Police use force to quell violence among 20,000 crowd
* Protesters refuse to accept army draft
By Ori Lewis
JERUSALEM, May 16 Thousands of ultra-Orthodox
Jews protested in Jerusalem on Thursday against plans to enlist
men from their community into the military, a proposal supported
by the secular majority pushing for a more equal share of the
burden on Israeli society.
A sea of black coats - the traditional attire of
ultra-Orthodox men - engulfed Jerusalem streets near the city's
military draft bureau where the crowd heard rabbis warn that
army service would irreparably harm their way of life.
"The government wants to uproot (our traditions) and
secularise us, they call it a melting pot, but people cannot be
melted. You cannot change our (way of life)," Rabbi David
Zycherman told the crowd in an anguished plea.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government has
committed to increase drafting ultra-Orthodox men, most of whom
receive exemptions on religious grounds, in order to share the
national burden and reduce pressure on the middle classes.
The party of Finance Minister Yair Lapid, Netanyahu's main
coalition partner, received wide support at the polls in January
on a pledge to resist demands by religious parties and to spread
the load of army service and taxation more evenly.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said at least 20,000
protesters took part and about a dozen arrests were made when
violence erupted and men hurled bottles and stones at officers,
some on horseback, who used stun grenades to quell the unrest.
A water cannon was also deployed as protesters set alight
garbage bins, a regular occurrence at ultra-Orthdox
demonstrations. At least six officers required medical treatment
and two were taken to hospital, Rosenfeld added.
An Israel Radio commentator said the participants came from
the most hardline elements of the ultra-Orthodox community who
shun any compromise with the authorities on army service and
even refuse to recognise the Jewish state for religious reasons.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up some 10 percent of Israel's
population of 8 million. Most do not work, they receive military
service exemptions and rely heavily on state subsidies for their
religious studies and to support their families.
About 60 percent of ultra-Orthodox men engage in full-time
Jewish religious studies, keeping them out of the labour market.
On Tuesday, the cabinet approved a budget draft that will
slash spending and hike taxes this year and next to rein in a
growing budget deficit. Lapid has warned that failure to
implement public spending cuts could cause an economic collapse.
Israel's budget deficit was 4.2 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) last year - more than double its initial target
-due to overspending by the previous government and
lower-than-expected tax revenues as the economy slowed.
The issue of drafting ultra-Orthodox men into the military
is part of a broader struggle between the secular majority and
ultra-Orthodox minority over lifestyle in the Jewish state.
Most Israeli men and women are called up for military
service for up to three years when they turn 18. However,
exceptions are made for most Arab citizens of Israel, as well as
ultra-Orthodox men and women.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Mike Collett-White)