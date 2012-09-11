JERUSALEM, Sept 11 The White House has rejected
a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet President
Barack Obama in the United States this month, an Israeli
official said on Tuesday, after a row erupted between the allies
over Iran's nuclear programme.
An Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity
that Netanyahu's aides had asked for a meeting when he visits
the United Nations this month, and "the White House has got back
to us and said it appears a meeting is not possible. It said
that the president's schedule will not permit that".
Netanyahu has met with Obama on all the Israeli leader's
U.S. trips since 2009.