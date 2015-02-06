* Official hints Netanyahu was misled over Congress speech
* Netanyahu to address U.S. Congress on Iran on March 3
* Democrats have called for the speech to be called off
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Feb 6 A senior Israeli official
suggested on Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had
been misled into thinking an invitation to address the U.S.
Congress on Iran next month was fully supported by the
Democrats.
Netanyahu was invited by the Republican speaker of the
house, John Boehner, to address Congress on March 3, an
invitation Boehner originally described as bipartisan.
The move angered the White House, which is upset about the
event coming two weeks before Israeli elections and the fact
that Netanyahu, who has a testy relationship with President
Obama, is expected to be critical of U.S. policy on Iran.
"It appears that the speaker of Congress made a move, in
which we trusted, but which it ultimately became clear was a one
sided move and not a move by both sides," Deputy Israeli Foreign
Minister Tzachi Hanegbi told 102 FM Tel Aviv Radio on Friday.
The interviewer asked if that meant Netanyahu had been
"misled" into believing Boehner's invitation was bipartisan, a
characterisation Hanegbi did not contest.
Asked whether the prime minister should cancel or postpone
the speech, Hanegbi said: "What would the outcome be then? The
outcome would be that we forsake an arena in which there is a
going to be a very dramatic decision (on Iran)."
The invitation has caused a furore in Washington, leading to
much criticism of Boehner by Democrats and repeated statements
by Boehner and other Republicans explaining their position.
Top Democratic lawmaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the
event was "politicised" and she hoped it would not take place -
piling pressure on Netanyahu after the White House said it would
not meet him during the visit.
Netanyahu has denied seeking electoral gains or meddling in
internal U.S. affairs with the speech, in which he is expected
to warn world powers against agreeing to anything short of a
total rollback of Iran's nuclear programme.
A Netanyahu spokesman declined to comment on Hanegbi's
comments on Friday. Hanegbi is a senior member of Netanyahu's
Likud party.
Acknowledging that Democrats had been "pained" by the
invitation, Hanegbi said Netanyahu and Israeli emissaries were
making "a huge effort to make clear to them that this is not a
move that flouts the president of the United States".
Yet Hanegbi said the address to Congress could help pass a
bill, opposed by Obama, for new U.S. sanctions on Iran.
"The Republicans know, as the president has already made
clear, that he will veto this legislation. So in order to pass
legislation that overcomes the veto, two-thirds are required in
the Senate. So if the prime minister can persuade another one or
two or another three or four, this could have weight," he said.
Hanegbi said he was not aware of any Israeli polling that
showed the speech would help Netanyahu in the March 17 election,
where Likud is running neck-and-neck against the centre-left.
(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Ralph Boulton)