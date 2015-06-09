HERZLIYA, Israel, June 9 Defence Minister Moshe
Yaalon voiced concern on Tuesday that Washington's supply of
advanced arms to Gulf Arab states to deter Iran could eventually
challenge Israel's U.S.-backed regional military supremacy.
"Even if there are not now any hostile designs (among them)
against us, as we know in the Middle East intentions are liable
to change. The capability will without a doubt be there and this
must be prepared for," he said.
Setting the stage for talks later in the day with General
Martin Dempsey, the head of the U.S. armed forces, Yaalon spoke
at a security conference of a need to maintain Israel's
"qualitative edge" as it seeks increased defence grants from
Washington.
"The Gulf states are arming themselves, mainly with Western,
American weaponry, in the understanding they will need defensive
capabilities to contend with the new Iran situation," Yaalon
said, referring to international talks on curbing Tehran's
nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.
"This of course challenges us, too, and here there is
enormous importance to preserving what is called the State of
Israel's 'qualitative edge' in the face of this regional arms
race," he said at the annual Herzliya strategic conference near
Tel Aviv.
Washington uses "qualitative edge" as the rubric for
ensuring Israel gets better U.S.-produced weaponry than its
potential adversaries.
Israel, widely assumed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal, sees the proposed Iranian nuclear deal as
insufficient to deny Iran the means of making a bomb.
It says that relief from sanctions would allow it to give
more funds to Shi'ite allies battling Sunni Arabs in various
parts of the region. Iran says its nuclear programme is
peaceful.
But Gulf Arab leaders share Israel's concern and U.S.
President Obama pledged on May 14 that in the event of a threat
to them, the United States would consider using military force
for their defence.
Many Gulf states already have sophisticated U.S. weapons in
their arsenals are along with Washington are looking into the
possibility of upgrading their missile defence, cybersecurity
and counter-terrorism capabilities.
