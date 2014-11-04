* F-35 project celebrated despite row over settlements
* Israelis juggle funds for U.S. arms as budgeting in doubt
By Dan Williams
LOD, Israel, Nov 4 Israel and the United States
used the inauguration of a joint warplane project on Tuesday to
stress it was business as usual in an alliance hit by acrimony
over Israeli settlement building and strategy against Iran.
At a ceremony at the Israeli manufacturer of wings for
Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jet fighter, Israeli Defence
Minister Moshe Yaalon described his country's participation in
the project as evidence that bilateral ties were bulletproof.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President
Barack Obama have often been at odds over how to respond to
Palestinian statehood demands or balance diplomacy and the
threat of force in curbing Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
Those tensions have boiled over at times, most recently with
vigorous U.S. condemnation of a surge in Israeli settlement
building in occupied East Jerusalem and, last week, an anonymous
Obama aide's reported smear of Netanyahu as "chickenshit".
"The special relationship between the United States and
Israel is stronger than any disagreement," Yaalon said in a
speech at the new wings factory in state-owned Israel Aerospace
Industries' (IAI) campus, near Tel Aviv.
"And there is no dispute on the gratitude that the people of
Israel owe the United States for supporting our strength and
security," said Yaalon, whose scorn for Palestinian peace talks
has raised hackles in Washington.
In a sign of the U.S. displeasure, Israeli media reported
that when Yaalon visited the United States last month, he was
denied meetings with Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of
State John Kerry and national security adviser Susan Rice.
However, he did get to see Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.
IAI is scheduled to make more than 800 sets of F-35 wings,
while another Israeli company, Elbit Systems Ltd, will
produce helmets for the pilots. Susan Ouzts, vice-president of
international programmes at Lockheed, put the value of Israel's
contribution to the F-35 project at $4 billion.
Israel has bought 19 F-35s for $2.75 billion, with
deliveries expected to begin in 2016, and could soon order
between 25 and 31 more of the planes, defence sources said.
They said Yaalon was expected to decide on that purchase on
Wednesday at a meeting of Israeli officials kept low-key because
of Finance Ministry misgivings about the large defence budget.
ISRAEL TILTS AGAINST V-22s
Israel is also uncertain to what extent it can bank on U.S.
grants to underwrite long-term defence procurement after
Washington's current payouts of some $3 billion annually expire
in 2017. Both sides expect the grants to continue, though
negotiations on the exact amount have yet to be concluded.
Defence sources said Israel would likely decide against
buying six V-22 tilt-rotor special forces planes also on offer
from the United States for some $600 million, and use some of
the money for more locally-designed Namer armoured vehicles,
whose parts are made by U.S. company General Dynamics.
A U.S. official said the Israelis were trying to persuade
Washington to preserve the proposed V-22s price -- which
represents a 40 to 50 percent discount -- for a future purchase
option. This may prove too tall an order for the Americans given
the interest of countries like UAE and Japan in buying V-22s,
which are manufactured by Boeing Co and Bell Helicopter.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro, who spoke at the
IAI event after both countries' flags were raised and national
anthems sung, echoed Yaalon's confidence in the alliance.
"In today's world, with actors seeking to cause harm to both
our countries, it is reassuring to know that the United States
and Israel will always support each other and each other's
security," Shapiro said.
IAI started building F-35 wings, at a pace of a set a week,
in September, but had to postpone the inauguration due to the
threat of incoming Palestinian rockets during Israel's Gaza war
in July and August.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and
Crispian Balmer)