* Minister says diplomat confessed to unspecified offense
* Witch-hunt worries are "lies", far-right Lieberman says
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Oct 6 Israel's deputy ambassador to
the United States was dismissed after admitting a serious
security breach that required "blood, sweat and tears" to
repair, Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Thursday.
The removal on Tuesday of veteran diplomat Dan Arbell over a
media leak prompted Israeli commentators to accuse the far-right
Lieberman of a witch-hunt.
Interviewed on Israel Radio, Lieberman gave no details on
Arbell's case, citing a government censorship order.
But he said the envoy had "confessed and taken
responsibility" under interrogation by the Shin Bet security
service, and was now being handled by the Justice Ministry.
"There is a difference between the public's right to know
and the dereliction of security," Lieberman said.
"Here was a serious blow to national security, which
repairing and restoring afterward required a great effort and a
lot of blood, sweat and tears on our part."
A diplomatic source said Arbell's alleged leak was in early
2009. U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu took office in January and March that year,
and while they have agreed on the need to curb Iran, ties have
frayed over Israel's stalled peacemaking with the Palestinians.
Another suspect in the case, Alon Bar, served at the time as
Foreign Ministry deputy director for strategic affairs, a role
devoted largely to monitoring Iran's nuclear programme. Bar was
suspended, investigated, cleared and made ambassador to Spain.
Israel's biggest-selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, quoted
Arbell as saying his misconduct had been overblown.
"I made a mistake and took responsibility, but I had no bad
intention. I don't deserve such an excessive punishment after a
25-year career," Arbell was quoted as saying by the daily.
Lieberman, the most powerful partner in Netanyahu's
conservative coalition government, has often clashed with the
prime minister on policy and is largely sidelined in Israeli
contacts with key Western countries.
Some Israeli diplomats rankle at the foreign minister's
blunt rhetoric, and a long-running police investigation into
Lieberman's finances, which prosecutors say could lead to a
trial, has helped draw public scrutiny of his behaviour.
The Moldovan-born Lieberman denies wrongdoing and has in the
past described himself as the victim of media prejudice.
Asked about Israeli journalists who have argued that Arbell
had merely confirmed information obtained elsewhere by the
reporter he spoke to, Lieberman described that account as false.
"Some of them are apparently liars and idiots, or this is
something that I regard as more serious -- payback for someone
who, it seems, excelled over the years in leaking and leaking
and leaking," Lieberman said. "And today it's payback time."
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alistair Lyon)