Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
JERUSALEM Nov 20 A man stabbed a security guard on Tuesday at the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv and was apprehended by police, a police spokesman said.
The spokesman said the guard opened fire during the attack. Israel Radio said the attacker was wounded. He was armed with a knife and an axe, police said.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.