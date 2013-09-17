JERUSALEM, Sept 17 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Barack Obama in
Washington on Sept. 30, an Israeli official said on Tuesday, for
talks expected to focus on Iran's nuclear programme.
Netanyahu, confirming he would see Obama but giving no exact
date, said the talks would take place before he attended the
annual United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"I intend to focus on the question of stopping Iran's
nuclear programme - an actual halt to the nuclear programme. And
until this is achieved, the pressure on Iran should be
intensified and not eased," Netanyahu told his cabinet.
Western powers suspect Iran of harbouring ambitions to
build an atomic bomb, but Iran says its nuclear programme is
intended purely for peaceful purposes.
Israel is also in the midst of U.S.-sponsored peace talks
with the Palestinians that the Obama administration hopes will
yield an accord within months. Both countries are concerned by
fighting in Syria, on Israel's borders, and the use of chemical
weapons there.
An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said Netanyahu and Obama would meet on Sept 30 in Washington and
that the prime minister would probably address the U.N. assembly
the next day.
The two leaders last met in March, when Obama visited
Israel.