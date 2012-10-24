* Netanyahu threatens stronger Israeli military action
* Hamas says Israel venting anger over Qatar ruler's visit
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Oct 24 Palestinians fired dozens of
rockets into Israel from Gaza on Wednesday and an Israeli air
strike killed a militant, a day after the Emir of Qatar made a
rare visit to the enclave's Hamas leadership.
Hamas claimed responsibility for some of the rocket and
mortar bomb attacks, prompting some Israelis to wonder whether
it had been emboldened by the Qatari visit on Tuesday that broke
the Islamist group's diplomatic isolation.
In recent months, Hamas has largely held its fire when other
militant factions have launched cross-border rocket attacks, but
the sudden upsurge in violence stoked fears that the hostilities
could escalate further.
Hamas accused Israel of stepping up air strikes in the Gaza
Strip, a move it said was meant to convey Israeli anger over
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani's visit, and pledged to
"continue to hold a gun ... until Palestine is liberated".
Israel said it was "astounding" that Qatar, a U.S.-allied
Gulf state, would take sides in the Palestinian dispute and
endorse Hamas, branded by the West as a terrorist group. Hamas
seized the Gaza Strip in 2007 from fighters loyal to the Fatah
faction of Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Some analysts saw the Qatari ruler's trip, the first by any
national leader to Gaza since Hamas took over, as an attempt to
build bridges between the group and the West and coax it into
the peace camp amid Arab turmoil across the Middle East.
A Palestinian official said Egypt was trying to mediate a
truce.
"The contacts Cairo made resulted in a verbal promise by
Hamas to calm the situation down and Israel said it was
monitoring calm on the ground and would refrain from attacks
unless it was subject to rocket fire from Gaza," said the
official, who is close to the talks.
Israeli officials had no immediate comment. Previous rounds
of cross-border attacks have usually fizzled out in days, with
both Israel and Hamas seemingly aware of the risks of ramping up
the low-intensity conflict.
Israel's three-week-long invasion of the Gaza Strip,
launched in 2008 with the declared aim of curbing rocket
launches, drew international criticism over a heavy Palestinian
casualty toll.
Though hostile to Israel, Hamas has mostly sought to avoid
direct clashes as it shores up its rule in the face of more
radical challengers and seeks potential allies abroad.
NETANYAHU VISITS ANTI-MISSILE SITE
In a second day of violence, a Hamas militant was killed on
Wednesday in an air strike, which Israel said was intended to
stop rocket launches. On Tuesday, Israel killed three Hamas men,
saying they had either launched attacks or were about to do so.
In southern Israel, three agricultural workers were wounded
when a Palestinian rocket exploded near them.
An Israeli military spokeswoman, said 79 projectiles had
been fired at Israel and that the Iron Dome system had
intercepted eight of them. She said several homes had been
damaged by Palestinian rockets.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking a renewed
mandate in Israel's Jan. 22 election, visited an Iron Dome
anti-missile battery near the southern city of Ashkelon on
Wednesday and threatened stronger Israeli military action in
Gaza.
"We did not choose this escalation, nor did we initiate it,
but if it continues, we are prepared for a much wider and deeper
operation," he said, pledging to press on with "targeted
attacks" against militants preparing to fire rockets.
Israel kept schools shut in communities near the fenced Gaza
boundary and residents were urged to remain indoors.
Hamas has refused to renounce violence or recognise Israel's
right to exist, and is ostracised by the Quartet of Middle East
mediators comprising the United States, United Nations, European
Union and Russia.
However, Hamas has said it would accept a truce with Israel
in return for a state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.