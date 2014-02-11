By Yoav Appel
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Feb 11 An Israeli singer has become
an unlikely star in Yemen, an Arab country where his hit songs
blare from cafes and taxis.
Zion Golan's parents were born in Yemen, but like other
Israelis, he is banned from travelling to the conservative
Muslim nation, which has no diplomatic ties with the Jewish
state.
Known in Yemen as Ziyan Joulan, his songs - whose Arabic
lyrics are written by his mother-in-law - are distributed on
bootleg CDs and downloaded from the Internet.
"Yemeni music is in my heart and in my soul," Golan told
Reuters.
"My big dream is to go to Yemen. My parents told me many
stories about Yemen, about Sanaa, about Aden, all about Yemen,
so I felt it was right to write, to perform songs in a Yemeni
style, which I feel is part of me."
In Sanaa, Waddah Othman, a doctor, grinned as he displayed
an array of Golan's songs on his mobile phone.
"I adore this singer," he said.
Abdullah al-Haj, who owns a video and music shop in Sanaa,
said music of Yemeni Jewish singers was in high demand by local
youngsters, who increasingly are getting music off the Internet.
Golan said he receives no royalties for his music in Yemen,
where the late Israeli singer Ofra Haza, who was also of Yemeni
Jewish descent, was once popular.
"Ziyan Joulan is the greatest Yemeni singer,' said Sanaa
resident Ali al-Kinei, 43. "Jewish singers have kept the Yemeni
musical traditions and developed them by introducing modern
instruments ... I follow his songs on YouTube."
Between 1949 and 1959, most of Yemen's 50,000 Jews were
flown to the newly founded Israel in a secret operation dubbed
"Magic Carpet". Today, fewer than 200 still live in the Arabian
peninsula state.
Golan, who learned Yemeni Arabic as a boy, is one of about
140,000 of Israelis descended from Yemen's ancient Jewish
community, and he said that he was pleased his popularity there
provided a bridge between two peoples.
"I enjoy that they are enjoying my songs, it makes me feel
good," he said. "I wish there will be peace and then we could
connect, that would be the best dream for all of Israel."
(Reporting by Yoav Apple in Jerusalem and Mohammed Ghobari in
Sanaa; Writing by Maayan Lubell, Editing by Jeffrey Heller and
Alistair Lyon)