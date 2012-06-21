JERUSALEM, June 21 Israel Corp, one of
the country's largest holding companies, said on Thursday it
plans to convert $25 million of its reserve for financially
strapped shipping unit Zim into equity as part of its recovery
plan for Zim.
Israel Corp's stake in Zim edged up to 99.66 percent from
99.62 percent.
Zim lost $163 million in the first quarter after losing $150
million in the fourth quarter of 2011. It has cited tough
conditions in the global market and rising competition.
Earlier in the year, Israel Corp said it would provide Zim
with a $50 million security net, with its controlling
shareholder also making a similar payment.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)