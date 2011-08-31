BRIEF-Cyanotech reports financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2017
JERUSALEM Aug 31 State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, weighed down by lower financing income.
IAI, Israel's largest defence contractor, posted second-quarter net profit of $33 million, compared with $38 million a year earlier.
Sales rose 12 percent to $938 million -- $673 million of which were to the military sector.
Exports, which account for more than 80 percent of sales, grew 16 percent to $767 million. IAI said its backlog of orders was $8.9 billion.
Financing income fell to $10 million from $29 million.
The company also named Dov Barahav as its new chairman. Barahav, who was president and chief executive of Amdocs from 2002 through 2010, replaces Yair Shamir. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Gray Television Inc- Refinancing is expected to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $3.8 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, Feb 7 Elevator maker Kone launched new maintenance offers on Tuesday as the Finnish company seeks growth from services in the highly competitive elevator industry.