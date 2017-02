JERUSALEM Feb 7 State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday its ELTA Systems unit had won a $150 million deal to provide fire control radars onboard an unnamed foreign customer's fighter aircraft.

The modern radar system implements advanced technologies that enhance surveillance and fire control capabilities in air-to-air, air-to-ground and air-to-sea operation modes, IAI said.

It detects and tracks manoeuvering targets while employing advanced techniques to lock on the target. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)