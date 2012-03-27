Suicide, lost jobs after Philippine mine closures, but some relieved
* Some town residents relieved environmental damage will stop
March 27 Israel Chemicals :
* Q4 revenue $1.712 bln vs $1.421 bln
* Q4 net profit $369.6 mln vs $245.4 mln
* Revenue view $1.64 bln, profit view $368 mln -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Some town residents relieved environmental damage will stop
* Fosun Tourism in talks with investors on first capital raising
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Boral Ltd, Australia's largest supplier of building materials, said on Wednesday that half-year revenues fell in its key Australian and U.S. markets.