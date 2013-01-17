* To supply 660,000 tonnes to China in first half of 2013
* Price in line with recent deals by other potash suppliers
TEL AVIV Jan 17 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
has signed framework agreements to supply 3.3 million tonnes of
potash to its customers in China over the next three years.
The selling price for each semester will be set in line with
prevailing market prices in China, ICL said on Thursday.
As part of these agreements, ICL committed to deliver to
China 660,000 tonnes of potash in the first half of 2013. The
price will be in line with recent deals completed by other
potash suppliers to the Chinese market, ICL said.
On Tuesday, Russian and Belarussian potash producers agreed
to sell up to 1 million tonnes of the fertiliser to Chinese
importers at $400 per tonne.
In December, three North American potash producers struck a
six-month agreement to supply the crop nutrient to a subsidiary
of China's Sinofert Holdings at a discount of $70 per
tonne from the last contract price. The previous contract price
was believed to be $470 per tonne.
The majority of the potash that ICL sells to China is
produced from Israel's Dead Sea and exported through the Red Sea
port of Eilat. This gives ICL a logistical advantage for
shipping potash to southeast Asia as compared to most of its
competitors, the company said.
In 2010, ICL began selling directly to fertiliser producers
and distributors in China and as a result, it increased the
number of its Chinese customers.
"The scope of these multi-year framework agreements with our
customers in China demonstrates once again China's need for
significant quantities of potash to feed its huge and rapidly
growing population," Dani Chen, chief executive of ICL
Fertilizers, said.
ICL, the world's sixth-largest potash producer, is
controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp. Canada's
Potash Corp, the world's largest fertiliser producer,
owns 13.9 percent of ICL.
Potash Corp last year began talks with Israeli officials on
acquiring ICL so it can shore up its leverage with China and
India, which are expected to drive much of the industry's
growth.
ICL shares were up 0.3 percent to 47.50 shekels in morning
trade, compared with slight declines in the main Tel Aviv
indices.