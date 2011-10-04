TEL AVIV Oct 4 Fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals said its specialty phosphates division ICL Performance Products had acquired Indiana-based Halox, a division of Hammond Group Inc.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Halox makes specialty phosphate-based, corrosion inhibitor products for the paint and coating industry. The acquisition closed on Oct. 1, ICL said on Tuesday.

"This acquisition will extend our technical phosphate specialties offerings for the paints and coatings sector while expanding our operations in the Americas," said James Moffatt, president of ICL Performance Products Americas.

The acquisition includes Halox's research and development activities and manufacturing assets, as well as its distribution network for its phosphates-based products. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)