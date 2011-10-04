TEL AVIV Oct 4 Fertiliser and specialty
chemicals maker Israel Chemicals said its specialty
phosphates division ICL Performance Products had acquired
Indiana-based Halox, a division of Hammond Group Inc.
Financial details were not disclosed.
Halox makes specialty phosphate-based, corrosion inhibitor
products for the paint and coating industry. The acquisition
closed on Oct. 1, ICL said on Tuesday.
"This acquisition will extend our technical phosphate
specialties offerings for the paints and coatings sector while
expanding our operations in the Americas," said James Moffatt,
president of ICL Performance Products Americas.
The acquisition includes Halox's research and development
activities and manufacturing assets, as well as its distribution
network for its phosphates-based products.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)