TEL AVIV Dec 4 Fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) said a consortium of seven international banks will extend it a credit line of $650 million for five years.

The banks are: Sumitomo, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Commerzbank, Rabobank, HSBC, BBVA and Citi, ICL said on Sunday.

Interest on the loan will be Libor plus 1 percent. For sums above $215 million additional interest of between 0.2 and 0.4 percent will be charged.

"The size of the new loan and the low interest margin reflect ICL's strong standing in international financial markets and the confidence the company earns from the banks despite the crisis and lack of stability in the global economy and financial markets," ICL, the second-largest company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, said in a statement.

The new credit line replaces a similar one for five years in the amount of $725 million from August 2007. ICL, the world's sixth-largest producer of potash, said it will repay that loan a year early.

The new loan is part of the company's policy of diversifying its financing resources and extending the redemption range of its loans, ICL said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)