TEL AVIV, July 1 Fertiliser and specialty
chemicals maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) plans to invest
$320 million in a 250 megawatt power plant fuelled by natural
gas at its Sdom work site in southern Israel.
The combined cycle cogeneration plant will replace the plant
built in 1995 that uses diesel generators powered by heavy fuel
oil and its output will be significantly higher than the
existing plant, ICL said on Sunday.
It is designed to supply Sdom's energy needs for the next 20
years while reducing the company's energy expenditures and
protecting the environment.
The new plant is based on a gas turbine supplied by Siemens,
which can also be powered by light fuel oil, if necessary, and a
steam turbine capable of generating 330 tonnes of steam per
hour. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of
2012 and completed in the second half of 2015.
The gas turbine will be maintained by Siemens under a long
term service agreement.
"The construction of our new power plant is an important
strategic step that will secure our long-term energy needs while
moving us forward in our pursuit of ever-higher achievements of
environmental protection, safety and sustainability," Dani Chen,
CEO of ICL Fertilisers, said.
"The plant's use of a combined cycle cogeneration
architecture utilising a Siemens gas-fired turbine will enable
us to generate steam and electricity at exceptionally high
efficiency, thereby lowering its cost while enhancing its
environmental profile."
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)