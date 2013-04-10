EU mergers and takeovers (March 3)
BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TEL AVIV, April 10 Israel's new finance minister, Yair Lapid, said he opposes the sale of fertiliser maker Israel Chemicals to Canada's Potash Corp .
"Lapid advised his ministry's senior officials he intends to wage a belligerent policy to preserve the natural treasures of the State of Israel and said: 'The State of Israel's natural resources are a public asset and the Israeli public should benefit from them,'" Lapid's spokeswoman said in a statement.
Lapid decided to set up a public committee to re-examine the state's rights to natural resources managed by private companies, the statement added.
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
* Anaconda Mining - to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Orex