TEL AVIV, April 10 Israel's new finance minister, Yair Lapid, said he opposes the sale of fertiliser maker Israel Chemicals to Canada's Potash Corp .

"Lapid advised his ministry's senior officials he intends to wage a belligerent policy to preserve the natural treasures of the State of Israel and said: 'The State of Israel's natural resources are a public asset and the Israeli public should benefit from them,'" Lapid's spokeswoman said in a statement.

Lapid decided to set up a public committee to re-examine the state's rights to natural resources managed by private companies, the statement added.