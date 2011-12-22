JERUSALEM Dec 22 Israel's finance
ministry has given initial approval to Canadian fertiliser maker
Potash Corp's request to raise its stake in rival
Israel Chemicals to 25 percent.
The ministry also asked the country's anti-trust regulator
to review the proposal.
"We have given approval for the Anti-Trust Authority to
check the request," a spokesman for the ministry said on
Thursday. "There has not been a final decision."
A spokeswoman for Israel's Anti-Trust Authority said general
director David Gilo was checking the proposed deal and a
decision would be made soon.
The finance ministry would then give final approval to
Potash.
ICL's shares were up 4.5 percent to 38.45 shekels in late
afternoon trading in Tel Aviv. ICL is the second-largest company
listed on Israel's bourse.
Earlier this week, Potash the world's largest fertiliser
manufacturer, turned to Israel's government to boost its stake
in ICL, one of the world's largest fertiliser producers.
Potash holds 13.9 percent of ICL's shares valued on the
market at around 6.5 billion shekels ($1.7 billion). An 11.1
percent stake has a market value of about 5.2 billion shekels.
Potash last acquired ICL stock in 2010 when it bought about
2.5 percent.
ICL is a strategic company which has exclusive rights to
some of Israel's most valuable natural resources, including Dead
Sea minerals. The government was given a golden share in ICL
when it was privatized and as a result government approval would
be required for Potash to raise its stake.
ICL is in talks with the government over who should pay the
costs of a plan to harvest salt in the Dead Sea to prevent
flooding caused by ICL's mining activities. The government is
also considering increasing the royalties ICL must pay to
extract minerals from the Dead Sea.
ICL is controlled by the Ofer family through holding company
Israel Corp, which owns 52.3 percent. Potash is the
company's second largest shareholder.
($1 = 3.79 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)