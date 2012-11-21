Nov 21 Israel Chemicals says:

* Q3 revenue $1.818 bln vs $1.898 bln

* Q3 net profit $395 mln vs $436 mln

* Forecast in Reuters poll to post revenue of $1.833 bln, net profit of $383 mln

* Sees reduced potash shipments in Q4 vs Q4 2011

* Due to lower demand for flame retardants, shutdown at one production unit to continue in Q4