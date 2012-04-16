TEL AVIV, April 16 BK Giulini GmbH, a subsidiary
of Israel Chemicals, said on Monday its BKG Water
Solutions division had bought TIAMI VATTENKEMI, one of
Scandinavia's largest water treatment companies, to boost its
presence in northern Europe.
TIAMI, a privately held company founded in 1991, is based in
Goteborg, Sweden, and provides industrial water treatment
solutions, including chemicals, equipment and services. It also
develops environmentally-friendly water treatment solutions.
Financial details were not disclosed.
"We intend to leverage TIAMI's unique product range, strong
distribution network and excellent service capabilities to boost
our presence in Scandinavian countries," Eli Glazer, general
manager of BK Giulini, said in a statement.
Charles Weidhas, CEO of ICL's performance products division,
said the purchase was in line with the company's strategy to
expand its offering for the industrial water treatment sector, a
rapidly developing market that has been building momentum over
the last few years.
"The acquisition of TIAMI will position ICL as a leader in
the water treatment industry in northern Europe," he said.
ICL, a fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker, is the
world's sixth-largest producer of potash.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)