JERUSALEM, March 28 Fertiliser and specialty
chemicals producer Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on
Wednesday it signed deals to supply customers in China with
550,000 tonnes of potash during the second quarter of 2012.
ICL said the contracts provide an option for an additional
120,000 tonnes and that the price per tonne is similar to the
price recorded in ICL's contracts in the second half of 2011.
The amount of potash to be supplied to customers in China is
higher than the 500,000 tonnes it sold during the first half of
2011, ICL said in a statement. It sold the potash at $470 a
tonne last year.
"Our new potash agreements with Chinese customers testify to
ICL's growing market position as an important provider of
fertilisers to the Chinese market," said Dani Chen, chief
executive of ICL Fertilizers, in the statement.
Last week, Potash marketing consortium Canpotex said it had
signed a contract with Sinofert Holdings to supply the
Chinese fertiliser maker with 500,000 tonnes of potash in the
second quarter at prices in line with year-earlier levels of
some $470 per tonne
ICL, which is controlled by Israel Corp, is the
world's sixth-largest producer of potash.
Its shares were 0.2 percent higher in morning trading in Tel
Aviv, compared with a modest decline on the broader bourse.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)