JERUSALEM, March 28 Fertiliser and specialty chemicals producer Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Wednesday it signed deals to supply customers in China with 550,000 tonnes of potash during the second quarter of 2012.

ICL said the contracts provide an option for an additional 120,000 tonnes and that the price per tonne is similar to the price recorded in ICL's contracts in the second half of 2011.

The amount of potash to be supplied to customers in China is higher than the 500,000 tonnes it sold during the first half of 2011, ICL said in a statement. It sold the potash at $470 a tonne last year.

"Our new potash agreements with Chinese customers testify to ICL's growing market position as an important provider of fertilisers to the Chinese market," said Dani Chen, chief executive of ICL Fertilizers, in the statement.

Last week, Potash marketing consortium Canpotex said it had signed a contract with Sinofert Holdings to supply the Chinese fertiliser maker with 500,000 tonnes of potash in the second quarter at prices in line with year-earlier levels of some $470 per tonne

ICL, which is controlled by Israel Corp, is the world's sixth-largest producer of potash.

Its shares were 0.2 percent higher in morning trading in Tel Aviv, compared with a modest decline on the broader bourse. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)