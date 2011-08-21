JERUSALEM Aug 21 Fertiliser and specialty
chemicals maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Sunday
it plans to build two more soluble fertiliser plants in northern
and eastern India to meet growing demand.
ICL said its joint venture, Zuari Rotem Specialty
Fertilisers, has had success from an existing 32,000 metric
tonne plant in Maharashtra.
ICL said the Indian markets' demand for soluble fertilisers
has been growing the past several years, a reflection of the
region's growing adoption of advanced technologies that combine
fertilisation and irrigation, such as through drip irrigation.
"Our decision to expand the scope of our joint venture with
Zuari Industries is an important forward step in line with our
strategy for broadening ICL's activities in the specialty
fertilizers sector, a market which we have identified as having
the potential for strong growth," said Yossi Zidron, head of ICL
Specialty Fertilisers.
