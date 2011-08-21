JERUSALEM Aug 21 Fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Sunday it plans to build two more soluble fertiliser plants in northern and eastern India to meet growing demand.

ICL said its joint venture, Zuari Rotem Specialty Fertilisers, has had success from an existing 32,000 metric tonne plant in Maharashtra.

ICL said the Indian markets' demand for soluble fertilisers has been growing the past several years, a reflection of the region's growing adoption of advanced technologies that combine fertilisation and irrigation, such as through drip irrigation.

"Our decision to expand the scope of our joint venture with Zuari Industries is an important forward step in line with our strategy for broadening ICL's activities in the specialty fertilizers sector, a market which we have identified as having the potential for strong growth," said Yossi Zidron, head of ICL Specialty Fertilisers. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)