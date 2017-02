TEL AVIV Aug 7 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Sunday it signed a deal to supply one million tonnes of potash to its main customer in India at $490 per tonne.

The potash will be supplied over eight months from August 2011 to March 2012.

ICL has an option to supply another 100,000 tonnes under the same terms.

In its previous contract it supplied a similar amount over one year at about $120 a tonne less, ICL said.

The Israeli fertiliser company expects to reach additional agreements for the supply of potash with its remaining customers in India in the coming days. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)