JERUSALEM Aug 10 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
said on Wednesday it signed deals to supply 415,000
tonnes of potash to customers in India at $490 per tonne.
The deals, which include an option for another 25,000
tonnes, will cover supplies for eight months from August 2011
through March 2012, said ICL, the world's sixth largest potash
producer.
The new deals follow a contract inked earlier this week to
supply 1 million tonnes of potash plus an option for another
100,000 tonnes to its main Indian customer.
The price in the new contracts were $120 per tonne higher
than in the previous deals.
ICL noted it had targeted India and China as key markets.
"Potash is a central nutrient in the fertilizers that are
required to enhance the yields of grain, a critical commodity
whose demand is growing in step with the world's rapidly growing
population," ICL said. "As such, India and China, which must
supply food to more than 2 billion people, have become large
consumers of potash."
