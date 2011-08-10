JERUSALEM Aug 10 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Wednesday it signed deals to supply 415,000 tonnes of potash to customers in India at $490 per tonne.

The deals, which include an option for another 25,000 tonnes, will cover supplies for eight months from August 2011 through March 2012, said ICL, the world's sixth largest potash producer.

The new deals follow a contract inked earlier this week to supply 1 million tonnes of potash plus an option for another 100,000 tonnes to its main Indian customer.

The price in the new contracts were $120 per tonne higher than in the previous deals.

ICL noted it had targeted India and China as key markets.

"Potash is a central nutrient in the fertilizers that are required to enhance the yields of grain, a critical commodity whose demand is growing in step with the world's rapidly growing population," ICL said. "As such, India and China, which must supply food to more than 2 billion people, have become large consumers of potash." (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)