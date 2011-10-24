(Adds details, quote)

JERUSALEM Oct 24 Fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Monday it signed a deal to buy another 50 percent of Nutrisi Holdings to bring its stake in the Belgian firm to 100 percent.

Financial terms of the deal, in which ICL bought the shares from Chile's SQM SQMa.SN , were not disclosed.

Along with Norwegian fertiliser company Yara , Nutrisi owns NU3, the world's largest maker of soluble NPK fertiliser components. NU3 owns two plants in Belgium and Holland and sells its products in Europe and globally, ICL said.

ICL, the world's sixth-largest producer of potash, said the deal was another step in its strategy to become a major global specialty chemicals player.

ICL noted that the specialty chemicals sector is key to its growth since the market is growing at an annual rate of 5-8 percent, double that of conventional fertilisers.

"Sales of specialty fertilizers have been growing rapidly throughout the world due to the widespread adoption of advanced agricultural techniques and the industry's growing environmental needs," said Yossi Zidon, head of ICL Specialty Fertilizers. "As a result, we view specialty fertilizers as a strategic market that will help us accelerate our growth over the long term."