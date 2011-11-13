TEL AVIV Nov 13 Israeli holding company
Israel Corp said on Sunday it invested $55 million in
the latest funding round for electric car infrastructure venture
Better Place.
In addition, entities related to Israel Corp's controlling
shareholder, the Ofer family, invested $15 million in Better
Place. Israel Corp was one of the first investors in Better
Place.
Better Place secured $200 million through the equity
financing, nearly doubling the company's valuation to $2.25
billion since the last financing in January 2010.
Better Place plans to use the proceeds to expand into
Western Europe while it continues to advance deployment projects
in northern California, southern China, Japan, Canada and
Hawaii.
The company will launch its initial commercial service in
Israel and Denmark early next year and will begin service in the
second quarter of 2012 in Australia.
Israel Corp said the Series C shares that were issued in the
financing round were priced at $4.54 each. Better Place will be
allowed to issue additional C shares to expand the total value
of the financing round to $350 million.
As a result of the latest financing, Israel Corp's stake in
Better Place will fall to between 26.9-28.6 percent from the
present 29.43 percent while the stake of entities related to its
controlling shareholder will fall to 7.6-8.1 percent from 8.39
percent at present.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Robert Birsel)