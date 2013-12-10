JERUSALEM Dec 10 Israeli conglomerate Israel
Corp said on Tuesday its chairman Amir Elstein will
step down at the end of the year after 3-1/2 years in the post.
Elstein, who will continue to be an unpaid advisor to the
board of directors, will be replaced by Ron Moskovitz, a
director since 2008.
Separately, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the
world's largest generic drugmaker, said it named Elstein as its
vice chairman effective Jan. 1 after Moshe Many resigned for
personal reasons.
Israel Corp also said Elstein would remain as chairman of
Tower Semiconductor, which is partly owned by the
company.