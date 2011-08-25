JERUSALEM Aug 25 Israel Corp , one of
Israel's largest holding companies, reported a 34 percent drop
in quarterly earnings, hurt by its shipping unit which posted a
large loss.
Israel Corp recorded a second-quarter profit of $103
million, compared with $157 million a year earlier.
The company's shipping unit, Zim, lost $68 million versus a
$3 million profit in the second quarter of 2010. It attributed
the loss to tough conditions in the global market and rising
competition, which pushed shipping prices down.
Israel Corp is the parent of Israel Chemicals (ICL)
, the world's sixth-largest potash maker and the
second-largest company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by market
capitalisation, chipmaker TowerJazz and Oil
Refineries .
Oil Refineries, Israel's largest refinery, also weighed on
Israel Corp's bottom line with a fall in quarterly profit to $18
million from $32 million.
Offsetting some of Israel Corp's losses was a 44 percent
rise in profit at Israel Chemicals while Tower
moved to a profit in the second quarter.
The Better Place electric car venture, in which Israel Corp
has a key stake, narrowed its net loss in the quarter to $8
million from $31 million a year earlier.
Israel Corp's revenue grew to $3.14 billion from $2.54
billion.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Steven Scheer)