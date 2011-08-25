JERUSALEM Aug 25 Israel Corp , one of Israel's largest holding companies, reported a 34 percent drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by its shipping unit which posted a large loss.

Israel Corp recorded a second-quarter profit of $103 million, compared with $157 million a year earlier.

The company's shipping unit, Zim, lost $68 million versus a $3 million profit in the second quarter of 2010. It attributed the loss to tough conditions in the global market and rising competition, which pushed shipping prices down.

Israel Corp is the parent of Israel Chemicals (ICL) , the world's sixth-largest potash maker and the second-largest company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by market capitalisation, chipmaker TowerJazz and Oil Refineries .

Oil Refineries, Israel's largest refinery, also weighed on Israel Corp's bottom line with a fall in quarterly profit to $18 million from $32 million.

Offsetting some of Israel Corp's losses was a 44 percent rise in profit at Israel Chemicals while Tower moved to a profit in the second quarter.

The Better Place electric car venture, in which Israel Corp has a key stake, narrowed its net loss in the quarter to $8 million from $31 million a year earlier.

Israel Corp's revenue grew to $3.14 billion from $2.54 billion. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Steven Scheer)